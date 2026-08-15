Have multiple jobs at the same time? Here’s how your PF membership is regulated under EPFO rules

If you are working for more than one employer, you may be wondering how your Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) membership works and whether both companies can contribute to a single PF account, allowing your retirement corpus to keep growing through the power of compounding.
For part-time jobs, most employers may not offer PF, but it's best to check with the employer. Meanwhile, for eligible full-time employment, EPF coverage is generally mandatory for establishment with 20 or more employees.
So if you are working multiple full-time job, it is highly likely that both employers will initiate PF contributions, which in turn can create a problem if the employment periods overlap in your EPFO service records.
However, you need to worry about such overlapping because Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) rules have specific provisions for those individuals who have multiple jobs at the same time.
If a person has more than one job where they are entitled to receive provident fund benefits, their EPF membership is maintained separately for each establishment, with different PF account numbers and member ids for each employer, according to EPFO FAQs.
Individuals must also know their rights. If you meet the eligibility to receive EPF and yet the company is not offering the same, you can raise a complaint. EPFO advises such employees to first reach out to their company with the grievance, and try to sort it out. If that way does not work, then the person can approach the regional provident fund commissioner at the nearest local PF office.
EPF is a government-backed savings scheme, in which both employee and employer contribute 12% each of the employee's basic salary and dearness allowance. According to the EPF-2026 framework, this contribution is capped at ₹1,800 for both the parties, though they can choose to contribute more funds into the scheme on a voluntary basis.
A person can legally work more than one job in India, but doing do may raise concerns if the employment contracts restrict dual employment or contain confidentiality clauses. Working for two employers in similar roles could also create a potential conflict of interest or risk of sharing confidential information.
The practice of working for one organisation while also taking up extra responsibilities and employment contracts, typically without the employer's knowledge, is referred to as moonlighting.
Moonlighting could be considered cheating if an employee’s contract calls for non-compete and single employment, which is the situation with the majority of conventional employment contracts. However, it is not cheating if the employment contracts do not have such a clause or provide relaxations.
Under the Factories Act, dual employment is prohibited. However, in some states, IT companies are exempt from that rule. Before looking for side jobs or starting a business, it is crucial for employees to carefully check their employment contract with their principal job to ensure compliance with any moonlighting policies.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.