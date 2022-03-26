Have PPF, NPS, SSY account? Do this before 31st March to continue investing

Speaking on PPF account rule; Harsh Roongta, Head at Fee Only Investment Advisers said, "A PPF account holder has to deposit minimum ₹500 in single financial year to continue investing in one's tax saving provident fund account. If a PPF account holder fails to deposit at least ₹500 in one's PPF account in one financial year, then in that case his or her PPF account will become inactive. Once the PPF account become inactive, then an investor won't be able to continue investing in it till it gets it re-activated again by depositing ₹500 minimum annual deposit and ₹50 penalty for each year of minimum deposit default. Remember, one has to reactivate one's PPF account within 15 years of PPF maturity period and an inactive PPF account can't be extended beyond 15 years."