Have RBI measures for faster rate cut transmission borne fruit for borrowers?

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) last week announced a cut of 40 basis points (bps) in repo rates to 4%. RBI’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has slashed the external benchmark rate by a total of 115 bps since the lockdown to combat covid-19 began. Moreover, citing the need to mitigate the impact of covid-19 and revive growth while ensuring that inflation remains within the target, RBI had slashed the repo rate by 75 bps on 27 March.

Following this, banks lowered their lending rates. But the benefits of this massive cut may not come at the same time for all borrowers. Here’s what to expect.

The MCLR lag

According to experts, those who are servicing MCLR-based loans might have to wait for reduction in their interest rates. “The 40 basis points reduction in the repo rate is a welcome move. At a time when people and businesses are in need of funds, the repo rate reduction and additional liquidity measures will facilitate an increased flow of funds at affordable rates. With most new loans tied to the repo rates, there is much higher and faster transmission of the interest rates compared with MCLR and base rate," said Adhil Shetty, founder and CEO of BankBazaar.

Repo rate, also known as policy rate or repurchase rate, is the rate at which RBI lends money to banks. When the central bank reduces the repo rate, banks get money at a cheaper rate, and in turn, they reduce interest rates for borrowers.

To ensure that rate cuts are transmitted with marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) based loans as well, RBI has taken measures to increase liquidity in the banking system, as well as introduced long-term repo operation (LTRO) to lower the cost of funds for banks. In turn, banks are expected to reduce interest rates for borrowers.

However, even if banks cut rates, for MCLR-linked loans, there is a reset clause, which means that there can be a lag in your home loan rate being changed even if the MCLR changes. Whereas in the case of loans linked with a repo-linked lending rate (RLLR), the change kicks in from the first day of the following month.

Transmission failure

Banks failing to effectively pass on the benefits of rate cuts to their customers have long been a sticking point. Over the course of 2019, RBI governor Shaktikanta Das cut policy rates by 135 basis points, supplying the banking system with a surplus liquidity of nearly ₹2 trillion. But it hardly made any difference to many borrowers.

In an effort to ensure that rate cuts are effectively translated into lower interest rates for borrowers, last year, RBI directed banks to move all floating rate retail and small business loans to an external benchmark to quicken the transmission of interest rates. Banks can choose between the repo rate, the yield on three-month or six-month treasury bills, or any other benchmark rate published by the Financial Benchmarks India Pvt Ltd.

RBI ordered that all new retail loans issued after 1 October 2019 must be linked to an external benchmark. Most banks chose the repo rate as the benchmark, and therefore, reset their loan rates according to the policy rate cuts.

What you should do?

With all new floating rate loans being linked to external benchmarks, including repo, this means lower rates for many borrowers. With the recent 40 bps cut, interest rates on home loans may come down for existing as well as new borrowers whose loans are linked to an external benchmark, and it will make a substantial difference to your loan repayment. “Existing repo-rate based customers can expect a 40 basis points reduction in the current interest in the next few weeks. This means that for a loan of ₹40lakh for 20 years at 8% interest (repo linked rate+credit risk premium), customers can expect to save around ₹2.38 lakh as interest payable during the tenor of the loan," said Shetty. “But MCLR customers may need to wait for longer to see the impact of the rate cut in their interest rates," he added.

Although the improved liquidity in the banking system and lower cost of funds means MCLR-based borrowers stand to benefit from rate cuts in the future, it will take longer than RLLR loans.

With the latest rate cut, it might make sense to consider switching to a RLLR loan if you are currently servicing an MCLR-based one.

But there is another factor aside from repo rate that affects your interest rate: the spread determined by the bank. The spread is what a bank charges over and above the benchmark rate.

Banks are free to decide the spread they want to charge. “For new customers, the effective rate will depend on the spread calculated by the bank. There is a chance that the banks will be looking at a higher spread considering market indications of increased credit risk in the wake of the covid-19 pandemic," said Shetty.

Before you make the switch, compare the RLLR offered by your bank after the spread has been added, and the MCLR-based lending rate to make sure that you would be getting a better deal.

