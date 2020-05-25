Have RBI measures for faster rate cut transmission borne fruit for borrowers?

With all new floating rate loans being linked to external benchmarks, including repo, this means lower rates for many borrowers. With the recent 40 bps cut, interest rates on home loans may come down for existing as well as new borrowers whose loans are linked to an external benchmark, and it will make a substantial difference to your loan repayment. “Existing repo-rate based customers can expect a 40 basis points reduction in the current interest in the next few weeks. This means that for a loan of ₹40lakh for 20 years at 8% interest (repo linked rate+credit risk premium), customers can expect to save around ₹2.38 lakh as interest payable during the tenor of the loan," said Shetty. “But MCLR customers may need to wait for longer to see the impact of the rate cut in their interest rates," he added.