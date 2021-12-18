Have 10 lakh in hand? Should you repay home loan or invest in mutual funds?

Advising investors to continue with home loan EMI and invest surplus amount in mutual funds; Pankaj Mathpal, Founder & MD at Optima Money Managers said, "If someone has taken home loan for 20 years, he or she must remember that majority of the EMI portion comprise home loan interest in first 5 years. So, prepaying home loan after paying most of the interest part won't be a wise decision. And one must remember that home loan EMI payment and mutual funds investment are two different aspects of portfolio management and they needs to be treated differently. Home loan interest rate would be around 8 per cent whereas mutual funds return calculator suggests that in long-term, one can expect at least 12 per cent return on one's mutual fund investments. So, it’s better to continue with home loan EMI and invest the surplus money in mutual funds."