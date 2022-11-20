Have 5 lakh to invest? Best investment options to park your money

There are many investment options in the market where you can park your lumpsum money. Depending upon the requirements, you can choose from them. Retired people will prefer to put their hard-earned money in fixed deposits, Senior Citizen Savings Schemes (SCSS), debt instruments, or other low-risk-taking plans. But for young people, there are plenty of choices as their risk-taking capacity is high. If you have ₹5 lakh to invest, there are multiple avenues. Sayyam Agarwal, Head of Academics, Aspire Now Global (ANG) said that before investing, you should park some funds as an emergency corpus to deal with untoward events in life.

