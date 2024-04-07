Have ₹5 lakh to invest in FY25? You may explore these investment opportunities
One way to invest your money is to top up the existing portfolio, while another alternative is to diversify into multiple assets such as equity, debt and fixed income instruments by investing into multi-asset funds, suggests an expert.
As the new financial year has just kicked off, investors of all hues would be doing some form of ‘stock taking’ of their investments. Certain securities are perhaps worth redeeming, they would discover, while exposure to others could be raised further in order to earn higher returns.