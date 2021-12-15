I am 25 years old and have a surplus income of ₹10,000 per month for making investments. I have mostly been investing in bank FDs since I have started working. I am also ready to increase my investments as and when I have a higher income. Should I start investing in mutual funds or stick to fixed deposits? Please suggest.

-Name withheld on request

Given your young age, I will suggest you invest in equity funds for achieving financial goals maturing after 5 years. Equities as an asset class beat fixed income instruments like fixed deposits and debt funds by a wide margin over the long term. However, as equities can be very volatile in the short term, invest in short term debt funds or fixed deposits for parking your emergency fund and for investing for short term financial goals, as per your risk appetite. While fixed deposits offer higher income certainty and superior capital protection, debt funds usually generate higher returns because of their exposure to market-linked fixed income instruments.

You can consider the direct plans of these short-duration debt funds --- ICICI Prudential Short Term Fund and HDFC Short Term Debt Fund --- through SIPs to achieve your short-term financial goals. For your long-term investments, you can consider direct plans of these large-cap index funds and flexicap/ ‘large & mid-cap' funds --- Tata Index Sensex Fund or HDFC Index Sensex Fund; and Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip Fund or Parag Parikh Flexi Cap Fund --- through SIPs. Investing through the SIP mode will ensure financial discipline and also lead to rupee cost averaging during market corrections.

Also, ensure to purchase term insurance covers equaling at least 15-20 times of your annual income and top it up as and when you witness income hikes. To increase your monthly SIP contributions in the future, you can either start fresh SIPs in the same funds or use the SIP top-up facility, if available, from the respective fund houses to automatically increase your SIP amount at predetermined periodic intervals.

-Naveen Kukreja - CEO& Co-founder, Paisabazaar.com.

Queries and views at mintmoney@livemint.com

