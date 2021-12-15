Have surplus 10k income per month. Should I go for MF or stick to FD?

Given your young age, I will suggest you invest in equity funds for achieving financial goals maturing after 5 years. Equities as an asset class beat fixed income instruments like fixed deposits and debt funds by a wide margin over the long term. However, as equities can be very volatile in the short term, invest in short term debt funds or fixed deposits for parking your emergency fund and for investing for short term financial goals, as per your risk appetite. While fixed deposits offer higher income certainty and superior capital protection, debt funds usually generate higher returns because of their exposure to market-linked fixed income instruments.

