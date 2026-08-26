Have undisclosed foreign assets worth ₹1 cr? Here's when you pay ₹60L and ₹1L in tax under FAST-DS scheme

The Foreign Assets of Small Taxpayers-Disclosure Scheme (FAST-DS), recently notified by the income tax department, has given eligible taxpayers a one-time window to disclose foreign assets and income that they either failed to report or did not disclose in the relevant schedule while filing their income tax return.
The one-time disclosure window came into effect from August 16 and remains open for declarations until December 31, 2026. It is meant for small taxpayers such as students, young professionals, and relocated non-Indian residents.
However, those opting for the scheme are required to pay an additional levy, with the amount depending on the category under which the asset falls. This is where confusion may arise, because each category has different financial implications.
There are two broad categories of declaration under the FAST-DS scheme:
For the first category, the fair market value of the assets proposed to be declared under the scheme will be calculated as of March 31, 2026.
In cases, where an undisclosed asset located outside India or undisclosed foreign income which was not offered to tax by the taxpayer, the penalty payable will be the aggregate of two components that include tax at 30% of the value of the undisclosed asset or income, and an additional amount equal to the entire value of that tax. In effect, the total outgo is around 60% of the declared value.
The aggregate value of such assets and income must not exceed ₹1 crore, according to the income tax department.
For example, if an undisclosed foreign bank account is valued at ₹60 lakh and the undisclosed foreign income is worth ₹20 lakh, the aggregate tax payable would be ₹48 lakh, according to CBDT's FAQ section.
Similarly, if you have ₹1 crore in undisclosed foreign assets, the tax at 30% would be ₹30 lakh. An additional amount equal to 100% of this tax, which is another ₹30 lakh, would also be payable. This takes the total amount payable to ₹60 lakh, or 60% of the asset's declared value.
The second category is where the penalty is substantially less. It covers assets located outside India, which was already offered to tax or was acquired when the assesse was a non-resident, but they did not declare in the relevant schedule of the income tax return.
For this category, the monetary threshold is significantly higher. The aggregate value of the foreign assets must not exceed ₹5 crore. In this case, the amount payable is a flat fee of ₹1 lakh.
For example, suppose a taxpayer purchased shares of a foreign company while they were a non-resident, using funds that were already taxed in India. If the shares are worth ₹2.5 crore, they could be regularised by paying the applicable ₹1 lakh fee, subject to the scheme's conditions.
However, if the same shares were acquired using funds that was never offered to tax, it falls under Category 1, and the penalty jumps to 60%.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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