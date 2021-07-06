Have unexplained cash? Tax penalty could be as high as 84%

The rate of tax on such income will be 60%, while a surcharge of 25% will be charged on the tax that is 25% of 60% which will be equal to 15%. A cess of 4% will be charged on the same. This will bring the total tax rate to 78% (60% +15%+ 3%). Over and above this 78%, the assessing officer may charge a 6% penalty which will bring the total tax liability to 84%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}