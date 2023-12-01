Have you missed SSY investment contribution? Here's how to reactivate an inactive account
You have the option to reopen a terminated Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY) account, provided it has been closed for less than three years. Beyond this three-year threshold, the account loses its eligibility for revival.
Experiencing the freezing of savings or investment accounts can be distressing for numerous individuals, particularly those who are unfamiliar with the regulations pertaining to banking and investments. An increasing number of investors are turning towards market-linked funds instead of opting for government-sponsored schemes such as the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme (SSY). This shift is primarily driven by apprehension regarding the freezing of investments in the latter.