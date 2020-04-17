On 8 April, the government had announced that processing of pending income tax refunds of up to ₹5 lakh will be expedited to provide taxpayers some relief amid the covid-19 lockdown.

Sharing the update on 15 April, the Central Board of Direct taxes (CBDT), in a press release, had said that it had issued over 10.2 lakh refunds totaling around ₹42.5 billion until 14 April. These refunds were over and above the 2.50 crore refunds, worth ₹1.84 trillion, issued till 31 March.

The CBDT had also said that 1.75 lakh more refunds were in the process of being issued. These refunds would be credited to taxpayers' bank accounts in 5-7 business days from issuance.

Are you wondering why haven't you received your income tax refund yet despite having filed your returns within the due date for assessment year (AY) 2019-20? Read more here.

CHECK STATUS

If you have not received your tax refund yet, first check your email to see if there is any communication from the income-tax department, seeking your response. The CBDT had said "in around 1.74 lakh cases, email responses are awaited from taxpayers regarding reconciliation with their outstanding tax demand for which a reminder email has been sent asking them to respond within 7 days so that the refund can be processed accordingly."

Respond to the email, if any, at the earliest.

However, if you have not received any such email, check the refund status online on www.incometaxindia.gov.in or www.tin-nsdl.com. Click on “Status of Tax Refunds" tab, enter your PAN and the AY for which you want to track the refund. If the refund has been processed, a message will pop up, giving the mode of payment, a reference number, status and date of refund.

On the other hand, if there is an issue because of which refund has not been processed or declined, the message will say so. “Some of the possible reasons for delay in issuance of income tax refunds are queries raised or clarifications asked by Centralized Processing Centre (CPC) of income tax department while processing the ITR, mismatch in ITR and Form 26AS, assessment proceedings initiated by tax authorities, certain claims made by taxpayer in ITR which the CPC wants jurisdictional tax officer to verify and so on," said Shailesh Kumar, director, Nangia Andersen consulting, a business tax advisory firm.

Besides that, in many cases income tax refunds are not issued or are rejected due to simple mistakes like furnishing incorrect bank account details in the ITR form. In that case, check your bank account details you have mentioned in your ITR. Taxpayers who filed returns for AY2019-20 were also required to ensure that the bank account chosen for the refund is pre-validated with the e-filing account and linked with their PAN.

THE SOLUTION

If you find you have made a mistake in providing your bank account details, you can update it online by logging into the e-filing portal, www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in, with your user ID and password. Go to “My Account" and then click on “Refund re-issue request". Follow the instructions and enter the new bank account number or make a correction in the already mentioned bank details and submit the request. Once you update the bank account and place a request for reissue of refunds, it will most likely get credited to your account in a few days.

However, if you fail to find any reason behind delay in tax refunds, “you can approach the jurisdictional tax officer for issuance of refund if the ITR is transferred to such officer," said Kumar. You can find details of jurisdictional tax officer or assessing officer on the income tax website.

