Haven’t filed ITR? Now, pay more TDS

There are existing provisions that provide for deduction of TDS or TCS at higher rates in case of non-furnishing of PAN card. The new provisions target those who have PAN numbers but have not filed ITR. As per the Income Tax Act, Sections 206AA and 206CC provide for deduction of TDS or TCS at higher rates in cases where the person doesn’t provide PAN. So, in case a person doesn’t furnish a PAN card to the bank, then a TDS at higher rate (20% instead of 10%) will be deducted on interest earned. These provisions have ensured that more PAN cards are issued, but the same has not resulted in more people filing ITR.