Haven't received income tax refund yet? Here's how to check status

The income tax department has issued refunds worth over ₹1.73 lakh crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers in the ongoing fiscal till 11 January. Of this, personal income tax refunds are worth ₹57,139 crore, while corporate tax refunds are worth ₹1.15 lakh crore.

"CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) issues refunds of over ₹1,73,139 crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers between 1 April 2020 to 11 January 2021. Income tax refunds of ₹57,139 crore have been issued in 1,54,55,577cases &corporate tax refunds of ₹1,15,999 crore have been issued in 2,10,150 cases," income tax department said in a tweet.

CBDT issues refunds of over Rs. 1,73,139 crore to more than 1.57 crore taxpayers between 1st April,2020 to 11th January,2021. Income tax refunds of Rs. 57,139 crore have been issued in 1,54,55,577cases &corporate tax refunds of Rs. 1,15,999 crore have been issued in 2,10,150cases — Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) January 13, 2021

Why are income tax refunds delayed?

Normally, tax refunds are received within 20-45 days from the day of completion of processing of ITR by the Centralized Processing Centre. However, a refund may be delayed in case there is a mismatch between the tax return filed and the details available with the tax department. It may also be delayed in case the details of the bank account mentioned are incorrect.

There are two ways of checking the status of your refund. You can check it on National Securities Depository Ltd’s (NSDL) website as well as on the Income-tax department’s e-filing portal.

Here's how to check ITR status on NSDL website:

-Visit the NSDL website to track refund.

- Fill in your details like PAN, Aadhaar and assessment year (AY).

-After submitting the details, click on 'Proceed'.

-Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen.

Here's how to check ITR status on the e-filing portal:

-Log in to the e-filing portal of the income tax department.

-Now select at view returns or forms,

-Go to 'My Account' tab and select 'Income Tax Returns' and click on submit.

-Now you would need to click on the acknowledgement number.

-Your income tax refund status will be displayed on your computer screen.

If the refund has already been processed by the department, you will get a message.

