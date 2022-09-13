Haven’t received your tax refund yet? Here’s what to do

When the status displays ‘processed with refund due’, it means that the tax return has been processed and the tax refund will likely be issued to you in 20-45 days after the ITR processing date. If the status shows ‘refund rejected’, it could mean that your tax liability has been re-calculated
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
NEW DELHI: If the tax you have paid in a financial year exceeds the actual tax liability, the Income Tax (IT) department refunds the excess tax paid after you have filed your income tax return (ITR). You will know if there’s a tax refund due while preparing your ITR. However, the final refund amount and whether you are eligible for one is determined only after the ITR is processed by the IT department.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
NEW DELHI: If the tax you have paid in a financial year exceeds the actual tax liability, the Income Tax (IT) department refunds the excess tax paid after you have filed your income tax return (ITR). You will know if there’s a tax refund due while preparing your ITR. However, the final refund amount and whether you are eligible for one is determined only after the ITR is processed by the IT department.
It’s been nearly 40 days since the ITR due date has passed and if you still haven’t received your refund, you should check its status on the e-filing IT portal or tin-nsdl website.
It’s been nearly 40 days since the ITR due date has passed and if you still haven’t received your refund, you should check its status on the e-filing IT portal or tin-nsdl website.
The tin-nsdl website asks for the taxpayer’s PAN and only displays whether the refund has been sent by the assessing officer (AO) to their bank account or not. You cannot check the status of your ITR and in a case where the AO has re-calculated your taxable income that has resulted in a higher tax liability or no tax refund, the same is not displayed on tin-nsdl website. Full information on the ITR can only be gained from the income tax e-filing portal - www.incometax.gov.in
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the IT portal, after logging in, click on the e-File tab and select ‘View Filed Returns’ under ‘Income Tax Returns’ option. Select the relevant assessment to check the ITR status. If it shows ‘under processing’, that means your ITR is still not processed and the status of refund will be displayed only after the tax return is processed by the tax department.
When the status displays ‘processed with refund due’, it means that the tax return has been processed and the tax refund will likely be issued to you within 20 to 45 days after the ITR processing date. If the status shows ‘refund rejected’, it could mean that your tax liability has been re-calculated by the AO. The reason for rejection will be displayed and accordingly, you will get an intimation from the IT department seeking additional tax or intimation about rectification needed in the ITR, as is the case. In this case, you must file a rectification return under section 139(4) or pay the additional tax.