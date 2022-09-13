Haven’t received your tax refund yet? Here’s what to do

When the status displays ‘processed with refund due’, it means that the tax return has been processed and the tax refund will likely be issued to you within 20 to 45 days after the ITR processing date. If the status shows ‘refund rejected’, it could mean that your tax liability has been re-calculated by the AO. The reason for rejection will be displayed and accordingly, you will get an intimation from the IT department seeking additional tax or intimation about rectification needed in the ITR, as is the case. In this case, you must file a rectification return under section 139(4) or pay the additional tax.