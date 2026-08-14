Haven’t used your bank account in years? Check if it has turned inactive

If you have a bank account you haven't used in years, it may be the right time to check its status. This is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regularly advises bank account holders via text messages, emails, and official press releases to monitor their unused bank accounts and ensure they remain active and in good standing.

As per RBI regulations, a bank account becomes inactive if there are no bank account holder-initiated transactions for more than 2 years. This is done by banks to ensure financial stability and account security.

If you are an individual bank account holder with an inactive account, you can contact your bank to complete the required KYC and document submission to reactivate your account and resume normal use.

What happens when your bank account becomes inactive? The first point to note clearly is that an inactive account does not mean the money in it disappears or becomes the banking institution's assets. Still, funds in such accounts cannot be withdrawn or used immediately by the account holder, as they may need to complete the bank’s reactivation process before they can use the account freely again.

In such a scenario, it is wise for bank account holders to contact their respective banking institution and update their KYC. Furthermore, data and KYC details can be updated at any bank branch or through the video KYC facility, in accordance with the bank's rules and regulations.

Atish Jain, CEO of Choice Wealth, explains this aspect in detail, stating, “Dormant bank accounts are a growing blind spot in India's financial system. RBI mandates reactivation via fresh KYC — Aadhaar, PAN, and address proof — usually in-branch, since online channels stay restricted for inactive accounts. Left unmonitored, such accounts also become easy targets for money mule networks and fraud. RBI and banks could ease this friction by allowing video-KYC or app-based reactivation instead of mandatory branch visits — this would nudge lakhs of dormant holders back into the formal system, improving both financial inclusion and account hygiene.”

Therefore, as a well-informed citizen and bank account holder, you should identify any old savings, salary, or other bank accounts you no longer use and carefully check whether they are still active.

This is especially important for individuals who have changed jobs, opened new accounts while doing so, or operated multiple accounts over the years due to business requirements.

Why you should keep track of old bank accounts When a bank account holder consistently monitors their account, it can help them keep their KYC details, phone numbers, and contact email IDs up to date and identify any unusual activity.

Account holders should also be careful when activating an old account and should never share OTPs, ATM PINs, internet banking passwords, debit/ credit card PINs, or other confidential information with any third party or individual.

Step-by-step process to reactivate your bank account In case your bank account has become inactive, you should: