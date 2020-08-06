Having Succession plan is a must in times of covid-19

To cite an example, under the Hindu Succession Act, if a person dies without leaving a will, his estate is passed first to the Class 1 legal heirs, which include his mother, wife and children. In case the mother is living with son A, who has a competing business with his brother, son B, and if son B dies without a will, the shares in his company will be passed equally to his mother, wife and children. The mother would then be at liberty to give her shares to son A, something son B never wanted. The situation could have been avoided if son B had drafted a will and provided for his mother in a suitable way apart from ensuring that the shares in his company were passed solely to his wife and children.