Hawkins Cookers FD opens on September 16; Know interest rates, minimum deposit required and other details

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is set open a fresh fixed deposit (FD) scheme on September 16, offering investors interest rates of up to 8% for a 36-month tenure. Investors can apply from 9:30 am onwards, while the applications will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The unsecured deposit programme has been assigned an [ICRA] AA- (Stable) rating, which translates to high credit quality with low credit risk, according to the company's circular. It also claimed that it has no history of defaults on statutory dues or on loans from banks and financial institutions.

Interest rates, minimum deposit, other details The new FD scheme will offer interest rates of 7.5% per annum for 13-month tenure, 7.75% per annum for 24 months and 8% per annum for 36 months, Hawkins Cookers' advertising circular states.

The minimum deposit required is ₹25,000, while additional amounts can be placed in multiples of ₹1,000. The maximum amount that an investor can place in new or renewed fixed deposits under the scheme is ₹50 lakh.

Scheme (A) Cumulative - Interest compounded monthly Period Rate of interest p.a Minimum deposit Amount payable at maturity 13 months 7.5% ₹ 25,000 ₹ 27,109 24 months 7.75% ₹ 25,000 ₹ 29,177 36 months 8% ₹ 25,000 ₹ 31,756 Source: Hawkins Cookers circular

Scheme (B) Non-Cumulative - Interest payment half yearly Period Minimum deposit Minimum deposit 13 months ₹ 25,000 7.5% 24 months ₹ 25,000 7.75% 36 months ₹ 25,000 8% Source: Hawkins Cookers circular

Under the cumulative option, interest will be compounded monthly. A deposit of ₹25,000 will mature at ₹27,109 after 13 months, ₹29,177 after 24 months and ₹31,756 after 36 months.

Investors can also choose the non-cumulative option, under which interest will be payable on a half-yearly basis. The deposit tenure can extend up to three years.

Interest payments and repayment of deposits will be made through ECS, direct credit, RTGS or NEFT, subject to applicable SEBI and RBI regulations

Interest rates lower than previous schemes Hawkins has been raising FDs for over a decade, making the latest scheme part of an established funding programme. The interest rates offered under the new scheme are lower than those given under some earlier offerings, highlighting the shift in the interest-rate environment and the company’s funding needs.

For instance, Hawkins Cookers’ 2019 deposit scheme paid 10.5% interest per annum on three-year deposits. At 8%, the highest rate under the new scheme is 2.5 percentage points lower than the rate offered for the same tenure in 2019.

Interested people can visit the official website to invest in fixed deposit schemes: https://www.hawkinscookers.com/fd_home.aspx.

How will the company use the proceeds? Hawkins Cookers noted in the circular that funds raised will be utilised for working-capital requirements, research and development, further expansion of production capacity and unforeseen contingencies.

Also Read | How a ₹15-lakh FD can trigger advance tax penalties on September 15

The company's profit after tax increased to ₹131 crore in FY26, following lower levels in the last two financial years. However, cash generated from operations fell from ₹174 crore in FY24 to ₹102 crore in FY25 and ₹88 crore in FY26.

The pressure cooker and kitchen cookware manufacturer intends to raise up to ₹37.12 crore from members and ₹92.80 crore from the public, bringing the total figure to ₹129.92 crore.