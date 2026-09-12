Hawkins Cookers FD opens on September 16; Know interest rates, minimum deposit required and other details

Hawkins Cookers Ltd. is set open a fresh fixed deposit (FD) scheme on September 16, offering investors interest rates of up to 8% for a 36-month tenure. Investors can apply from 9:30 am onwards, while the applications will be considered on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The unsecured deposit programme has been assigned an [ICRA] AA- (Stable) rating, which translates to high credit quality with low credit risk, according to the company's circular. It also claimed that it has no history of defaults on statutory dues or on loans from banks and financial institutions.
The new FD scheme will offer interest rates of 7.5% per annum for 13-month tenure, 7.75% per annum for 24 months and 8% per annum for 36 months, Hawkins Cookers' advertising circular states.
The minimum deposit required is ₹25,000, while additional amounts can be placed in multiples of ₹1,000. The maximum amount that an investor can place in new or renewed fixed deposits under the scheme is ₹50 lakh.
Scheme (A) Cumulative - Interest compounded monthly
|Period
|Rate of interest p.a
|Minimum deposit
|Amount payable at maturity
|13 months
|7.5%
|₹25,000
|₹27,109
|24 months
|7.75%
|₹25,000
|₹29,177
|36 months
|8%
|₹25,000
|₹31,756
Source: Hawkins Cookers circular
Scheme (B) Non-Cumulative - Interest payment half yearly
|Period
|Minimum deposit
|Minimum deposit
|13 months
|₹25,000
|7.5%
|24 months
|₹25,000
|7.75%
|36 months
|₹25,000
|8%
Source: Hawkins Cookers circular
Under the cumulative option, interest will be compounded monthly. A deposit of ₹25,000 will mature at ₹27,109 after 13 months, ₹29,177 after 24 months and ₹31,756 after 36 months.
Investors can also choose the non-cumulative option, under which interest will be payable on a half-yearly basis. The deposit tenure can extend up to three years.
Interest payments and repayment of deposits will be made through ECS, direct credit, RTGS or NEFT, subject to applicable SEBI and RBI regulations
Hawkins has been raising FDs for over a decade, making the latest scheme part of an established funding programme. The interest rates offered under the new scheme are lower than those given under some earlier offerings, highlighting the shift in the interest-rate environment and the company’s funding needs.
For instance, Hawkins Cookers’ 2019 deposit scheme paid 10.5% interest per annum on three-year deposits. At 8%, the highest rate under the new scheme is 2.5 percentage points lower than the rate offered for the same tenure in 2019.
Interested people can visit the official website to invest in fixed deposit schemes: https://www.hawkinscookers.com/fd_home.aspx.
Hawkins Cookers noted in the circular that funds raised will be utilised for working-capital requirements, research and development, further expansion of production capacity and unforeseen contingencies.
The company's profit after tax increased to ₹131 crore in FY26, following lower levels in the last two financial years. However, cash generated from operations fell from ₹174 crore in FY24 to ₹102 crore in FY25 and ₹88 crore in FY26.
The pressure cooker and kitchen cookware manufacturer intends to raise up to ₹37.12 crore from members and ₹92.80 crore from the public, bringing the total figure to ₹129.92 crore.
As of July 29, 2026, Hawkins Cookers had ₹27.30 crore of deposits outstanding, including deposits covered under the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules. The company can raise fresh deposits of up to ₹102.62 crore, apart from the deposits that it already holds.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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