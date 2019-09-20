Hawkins cooker is a household brand, but should you lend money to Hawkins Cookers Ltd? The company has released details of its fixed deposit scheme for 2019 and is offering interest rates of up to 10.5%. The company had launched a similar scheme in 2018 at marginally higher interest rates. The FDs are rated AA (Stable) by ICRA. The minimum deposit amount is ₹25,000 and there is no maximum deposit limit. The FDs are unsecured in nature. Premature termination is allowed after a minimum 6 month holding period. However the applicable interest will be reduced by 1% for such premature terminations.

Hawkins Cookers Ltd has already raised money through fixed deposits worth around ₹22 crore on its books over various years. It is allowed under the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 to raise another ₹6.76 crore from its shareholders and ₹16.90 crore from the general public. In financial year 2018-19 the company made ₹54.22 crores in profit after tax (PAT). It had a PAT of ₹48.68 crores and ₹47.42 crores in the preceding two years respectively. It has a market capitalization of ₹1,570 crores (as of 19th September 2019).

The FDs are offered for tenors of 12 months, 24 months and 36 months with interest rates of 10%, 10.25% and 10.5%. You either opt for half yearly interest payments at these rates or you can opt for cumulative FDs. If you choose the cumulative option, the FD gets compounded monthly. This pushes up the effective interest rates to 10.5%, 10.7% and 11% for the 3 tenors respectively (12 months, 24 months and 36 months). In order to invest, you have to register your interest.

Should you invest?

Corporate fixed deposits carry a much higher risk than the FDs offered by banks. They also do not enjoy the guarantee of deposits up to ₹1 lakh offered by the Deposit Insurance and Guarantee Corporation of India which is available for bank FDs. That said, Hawkins Cookers is a long-standing brand. The FD has a relatively high rating of AA but this is short of the highest AAA rating available for such products. Ideally you should only invest in debt rated AAA to minimize default risk. The interest on the FD will also be fully taxable at your slab rate. Invest only if you have a high risk appetite.