Hawkins Cookers offers up to 8% on FD, opens pre-registration for applications

Hawkins Cooker FD is rated AA Stable by ICRA and is a long-standing product in the market. It was offering interest rates up to 10.5% in 2019. This dropped to 9% in 2020 and has now hit 8%, mirroring the overall decline of interest rates in India. However, the rate offered is at a substantial premium to bank interest rates of 5-6%. In September 2019, the company had FDs worth ₹22 crores on its books and was allowed to raise ₹6.76 crore from its shareholders and 16.90 crore from the general public. As of July 29th, the figure for existing FDs had gone up to 34 crores leaving the company room to raise 28.17 crores from its shareholders and the general public. The company’s profit after tax has also gone up sharply over the past few years, from ₹54.22 crores in FY 19 to ₹80.64 crores in FY 21, despite the Covid-19 pandemic. It has a market cap of ₹3,316 crores as of 15th September, according to data from Value Research.

