Hawkins Cookers offers up to 8% on FD, unchanged from last year

Minimum deposit amount across the three terms is ₹25,000 and depositors will have the option to opt for either half-yearly or cumulative interest payout. In the half-yearly option, interest is paid out twice in a year, whereas interest in the cumulative option is paid out at the end of the FD term, allowing the interest to compound monthly. However, note that TDS is deducted on the cumulative FD interest as well if the interest on the FD crosses the ₹5,000 threshold in a financial year, as specified by the tax laws.