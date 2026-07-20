HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund vs Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation: Same category, but equity exposure 71% vs 15%

Balanced advantage funds, also known as dynamic asset allocation funds, are designed to dynamically adjust their allocation between equity and debt based on market conditions.

Under the SEBI categorisation rules, these hybrid funds can invest between 0% and 100% in equity and equity-related instruments, and 0% to 100% in debt instruments. However, the flexibility afforded by the category also allows fund managers to adopt distinct asset allocation strategies.

A comparison of the HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund and the Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund reveals how funds within the same SEBI category can adopt very different strategies.

Equity exposure differs sharply According to Value Research data as of 30 June, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund had 70.77% of its assets invested in equities, making it relatively equity-heavy. It also allocated 25.72% to debt, 1.57% to real estate and 1.96% to cash and cash equivalents.

However, Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund had a much lower 14.78% allocation to equities. A majority of its portfolio was invested in debt (59.89%), while 14.72% was held in cash and cash equivalents and 10.61% in real estate-related investments.

Also Read | What 25 years of market crashes reveal about ideal equity and debt allocation

Portfolio construction varies The two funds also differ sharply in terms of portfolio diversification. HDFC Fund held 159 stocks, indicating a broadly diversified equity portfolio. On the other hand, Parag Parikh Fund invested in 31 stocks, reflecting a more concentrated approach.

Within their equity portfolios, both funds maintained a large-cap bias, although their allocations varied slightly. HDFC's equity portfolio comprised 74.58% large-cap stocks, 13.66% mid-cap stocks and 11.75% small-cap stocks.

Parag Parikh's equity allocation included 71.14% in large-cap stocks, 18.36% in mid-cap stocks and 10.50% in small-cap stocks.

Debt portfolios follow different strategies HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund had 16.71% exposure to AAA-rated securities and 7.92% to sovereign securities (SOV).

However, Parag Parikh's fund had a significantly larger allocation to sovereign securities at 42.17%, along with 17.53% in AAA-rated instruments, indicating a greater emphasis on high-quality government-backed debt securities.

Portfolio strategies influence returns and risk In the last one year, HDFC Balanced Advantage Fund delivered only a 1.28% return despite a higher equity allocation, while Parag Parikh Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund delivered 3.81%. (Returns as of 17 July 2026)

Over the last six months, HDFC's fund posted a negative return of 0.76%, whereas Parag Parikh's fund generated a 3.10% return.

HDFC Fund carries a “very high” risk rating, whereas Parag Parikh Fund has a lower risk rating of “moderately high.”

This comparison highlights that funds within the same SEBI category can have substantially different asset allocations, portfolio construction, and return profiles, underscoring the importance of looking beyond the category label.