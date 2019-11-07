Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) effective today, 7th November. For FDs maturing in 7 to 14 days, 15 to 30 days and 31 to 45 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 3.5%, 4.00% and 4.75% interest respectively. After the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering 5.25% interest on FDs between 46-90 days. For 91 to 179 days, the interest rate is 5.40%. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays interest rate of 5.80% on FDs maturing in 180 days. For term deposits maturing in 181 to 269 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 5.90% interest. On deposits maturing in 270 days, the bank offers 6.00% interest and on deposits maturing in 271 days to 363 days, Kotak Bank offers 6.25%. For deposits maturing in 364 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.40%. On FDs maturing between one year to 389 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.40% interest. For deposits maturing in 390 days, the bank offers 6.50% interest. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 23 months, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 6.45% interest. For deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 2 years, the bank offers 6.45% interest. Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 6.40% interest for deposits maturing in two years to less than 3 years. For FDs maturing in 3 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years, the bank offers 6.25% interest. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.00% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 7 November

7 - 14 days 3.50%

15 - 30 days 4.00%

31 - 45 days 4.75%

46 - 90 days 5.25%

91 - 120 days 5.40%

121 - 179 days 5.40%

180 days 5.80%

181 days to 269 days 5.90%

270 days 6.00%

271 days to 363 days 6.25%

364 days 6.40%

365 days to 389 Days 6.40%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 6.50%

391 days-less than 23 months 6.45%

23 months 6.45%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 6.45%

2 years- less than 3 years 6.40%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25%

5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 5th November

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 5th November 2019. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 3.5% to 6.85%. Axis Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. The bank offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.50% to senior citizens.

7 days to 14 days 3.50%

15 days to 29 days 4.25%

30 days to 45 days 5.00%

46 days to 60 days 5.50%

61 days < 3 months 5.50%

3 months < 4 months 5.50%

4 months < 5 months 5.50%

5 months < 6 months 5.50%

6 months < 7 months 6.00%

7 months < 8 months 6.00%

8 months < 9 months 6.00%

9 months < 10 months 6.25%

10 months < 11 months 6.25%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.25%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.55%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.45%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.45%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.45%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.45%

13 months < 14 months 6.45%

14 months < 15 months 6.45%

15 months < 16 months 6.45%

16 months < 17 months 6.45%

17 months < 18 months 6.45%

18 Months < 2 years 6.80%

2 years < 30 months 6.85%

30 months < 3 years 6.85%

3 years < 5 years 6.75%

5 years to 10 years 6.75%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 30 th October

HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 30th October. The bank offers interest rates from 3.50% to 6.85% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7-14 days 3.50%

15-29 days 4.00%

30-45 days 4.90%

46-60 days 5.40%

61-90 days 5.40%

91 days-6 months 5.40%

6 months 1 day- 9 months 6.00%

9 months 1 day- < 1 year 6.25%

1 year 6.45%

1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.45%

2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.85%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.75%

5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.75%