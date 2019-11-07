Kotak Mahindra Bank has revised interest rate on fixed deposits (FD) effective today, 7th November. For FDs maturing in 7 to 14 days, 15 to 30 days and 31 to 45 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 3.5%, 4.00% and 4.75% interest respectively. After the latest revision, Kotak Mahindra Bank is offering 5.25% interest on FDs between 46-90 days. For 91 to 179 days, the interest rate is 5.40%. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays interest rate of 5.80% on FDs maturing in 180 days. For term deposits maturing in 181 to 269 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank pays 5.90% interest. On deposits maturing in 270 days, the bank offers 6.00% interest and on deposits maturing in 271 days to 363 days, Kotak Bank offers 6.25%. For deposits maturing in 364 days, the bank offers an interest rate of 6.40%. On FDs maturing between one year to 389 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers 6.40% interest. For deposits maturing in 390 days, the bank offers 6.50% interest. For FDs maturing in 391 days to less than 23 months, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 6.45% interest. For deposits maturing in 23 months to less than 2 years, the bank offers 6.45% interest. Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 6.40% interest for deposits maturing in two years to less than 3 years. For FDs maturing in 3 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years, the bank offers 6.25% interest. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.00% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 7 November
7 - 14 days 3.50%
15 - 30 days 4.00%
31 - 45 days 4.75%
46 - 90 days 5.25%
91 - 120 days 5.40%
121 - 179 days 5.40%
180 days 5.80%
181 days to 269 days 5.90%
270 days 6.00%
271 days to 363 days 6.25%
364 days 6.40%
365 days to 389 Days 6.40%
390 days (12 months 25 days) 6.50%
391 days-less than 23 months 6.45%
23 months 6.45%
23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 6.45%
2 years- less than 3 years 6.40%
3 years and above but less than 4 years 6.25%
4 years and above but less than 5 years 6.25%
5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 6.25%
Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 5th November
Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 5th November 2019. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 3.5% to 6.85%. Axis Bank offers higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities. The bank offers interest ranging from 3.50% to 7.50% to senior citizens.
7 days to 14 days 3.50%
15 days to 29 days 4.25%
30 days to 45 days 5.00%
46 days to 60 days 5.50%
61 days < 3 months 5.50%
3 months < 4 months 5.50%
4 months < 5 months 5.50%
5 months < 6 months 5.50%
6 months < 7 months 6.00%
7 months < 8 months 6.00%
8 months < 9 months 6.00%
9 months < 10 months 6.25%
10 months < 11 months 6.25%
11 months < 11 months 25 days 6.25%
11 months 25 days < 1 year 6.55%
1 year < 1 year 5 days 6.45%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 6.45%
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 6.45%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 6.45%
13 months < 14 months 6.45%
14 months < 15 months 6.45%
15 months < 16 months 6.45%
16 months < 17 months 6.45%
17 months < 18 months 6.45%
18 Months < 2 years 6.80%
2 years < 30 months 6.85%
30 months < 3 years 6.85%
3 years < 5 years 6.75%
5 years to 10 years 6.75%
HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public effective 30 th October
HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 30th October. The bank offers interest rates from 3.50% to 6.85% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
7-14 days 3.50%
15-29 days 4.00%
30-45 days 4.90%
46-60 days 5.40%
61-90 days 5.40%
91 days-6 months 5.40%
6 months 1 day- 9 months 6.00%
9 months 1 day- < 1 year 6.25%
1 year 6.45%
1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.45%
2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.85%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.75%
5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.75%