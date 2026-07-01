HDFC Bank credit card caps SmartBuy brand voucher rewards from July 1 — What changes for customers?

HDFC Bank has rolled out major changes to the rewards programme on its SmartBuy platform by introducing a separate monthly cap on reward points earned through brand voucher purchases.
The move affects several HDFC Bank credit cards, including Infinia, Diners Black and Regalia and especially those customers who regularly buy gift and shopping vouchers through the SmartBuy partners such as Gyftr and Woohoo.
The new rule came into effect on July 1, 2026. While HDFC Bank has not changed the overall monthly SmartBuy reward points limit, it has introduced a separate lower cap for reward points earned on brand voucher purchases. This essentially means that customers can no longer earn their entire monthly SmartBuy reward points through buying brand vouchers alone.
As per the latest rules, brand voucher purchases will have a maximum limit of 3,000 reward points per calendar month for major premium HDFC credit cards, even though the credit card's overall monthly SmartBuy reward cap remains 15,000 reward points.
HDFC Bank reward points cap
|HDFC Bank card type
|Overall maxcap per month
|Brand vouchers maxcap per month
|Overall maxcap per day
|Infinia
|15,000
|3,000
|15,000
|Diners Black Metal & BizBlack Metal
|10,000
|3,000
|10,000
|Diners Black
|7,500
|3,000
|2,500
|Regalia, Diners Privilege, Bizpower
|4,000
|3,000
|2,000
|Tata Neu
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Other credit card
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|PayZapp Wallet
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|Debit Card
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
The bank's website mentions that the new cap on reward points earned through brand voucher purchases is included within the overall monthly SmartBuy reward cap and is not an extra limit. In the meantime, existing daily accelerated reward caps will also continue to apply.
Let's take an example: If a HDFC credit card customer earns 3,000 reward points from brand voucher purchases in a month, they can't earn any more points through this route. However, they can still earn up to 12,000 more reward points through other eligible SmartBuy spends, such as hotel bookings, to reach the overall monthly limit of 15,000 reward points.
In simple terms, if the customer reaches the 3,000-point brand voucher cap, any additional voucher purchases during that month will not earn accelerated reward points, even if the overall SmartBuy monthly limit has not yet been exhausted.
The biggest impact on this change will be on premium HDFC credit card users, especially holders of premium cards who actively used the SmartBuy platform to purchase brand vouchers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Myntra to maximize accelerated reward points.
“These users often routed a significant portion of their monthly spending through vouchers because it offered one of the highest reward yields. With a separate monthly cap of 3,000 accelerated points on vouchers, the economics of this strategy changes materially, even though the overall SmartBuy reward cap remains unchanged,” said Ishan Tanna, Senior Associate at Ashika Capital.
He added that casual users are likely to see little impact.
Responding to the change, Tanna said that the era of a single "best" credit card is gradually fading as banks are frequently revising reward structures, introducing spending caps, and changing benefit conditions.
“Consumers can maximize value by using a portfolio of two or three complementary cards—for example, one for travel, one for online shopping, and one for everyday spending or cashback,” he said.
Tanna added that diversification not only improves reward earnings but also protects users from sudden devaluations by any one issuer. That said, he advised consumers to avoid holding more cards than they can responsibly manage, as repayment discipline remains far more important than incremental rewards.
According to the expert, HDFC Bank's latest move fits into a broader industry trend where issuers are becoming more focused on reward profitability rather than pure customer acquisition.
“Over the past two years, banks have tightened lounge access, imposed spending thresholds, introduced category caps, and reduced reward rates on high-cost categories,” he said.
As interchange income remains regulated and reward costs rise, banks are increasingly targeting "reward optimizers" who disproportionately benefit from premium cards. Rather than eliminating rewards altogether, banks are making them more targeted and sustainable. HDFC's latest revision is another example of this shift, he added.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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