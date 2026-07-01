HDFC Bank credit card caps SmartBuy brand voucher rewards from July 1 — What changes for customers?

HDFC Bank has rolled out major changes to the rewards programme on its SmartBuy platform by introducing a separate monthly cap on reward points earned through brand voucher purchases.

The move affects several HDFC Bank credit cards, including Infinia, Diners Black and Regalia and especially those customers who regularly buy gift and shopping vouchers through the SmartBuy partners such as Gyftr and Woohoo.

The new rule came into effect on July 1, 2026. While HDFC Bank has not changed the overall monthly SmartBuy reward points limit, it has introduced a separate lower cap for reward points earned on brand voucher purchases. This essentially means that customers can no longer earn their entire monthly SmartBuy reward points through buying brand vouchers alone.

What changed for customers? As per the latest rules, brand voucher purchases will have a maximum limit of 3,000 reward points per calendar month for major premium HDFC credit cards, even though the credit card's overall monthly SmartBuy reward cap remains 15,000 reward points.

HDFC Bank reward points cap HDFC Bank card type Overall maxcap per month Brand vouchers maxcap per month Overall maxcap per day Infinia 15,000 3,000 15,000 Diners Black Metal & BizBlack Metal 10,000 3,000 10,000 Diners Black 7,500 3,000 2,500 Regalia, Diners Privilege, Bizpower 4,000 3,000 2,000 Tata Neu 1,000 1,000 1,000 Other credit card 1,000 1,000 1,000 PayZapp Wallet 1,000 1,000 1,000 Debit Card 1,000 1,000 1,000

The bank's website mentions that the new cap on reward points earned through brand voucher purchases is included within the overall monthly SmartBuy reward cap and is not an extra limit. In the meantime, existing daily accelerated reward caps will also continue to apply.

Let's take an example: If a HDFC credit card customer earns 3,000 reward points from brand voucher purchases in a month, they can't earn any more points through this route. However, they can still earn up to 12,000 more reward points through other eligible SmartBuy spends, such as hotel bookings, to reach the overall monthly limit of 15,000 reward points.

In simple terms, if the customer reaches the 3,000-point brand voucher cap, any additional voucher purchases during that month will not earn accelerated reward points, even if the overall SmartBuy monthly limit has not yet been exhausted.

Who gets affected by this revision? The biggest impact on this change will be on premium HDFC credit card users, especially holders of premium cards who actively used the SmartBuy platform to purchase brand vouchers such as Amazon, Flipkart, Swiggy and Myntra to maximize accelerated reward points.

“These users often routed a significant portion of their monthly spending through vouchers because it offered one of the highest reward yields. With a separate monthly cap of 3,000 accelerated points on vouchers, the economics of this strategy changes materially, even though the overall SmartBuy reward cap remains unchanged,” said Ishan Tanna, Senior Associate at Ashika Capital.

He added that casual users are likely to see little impact.

Responding to the change, Tanna said that the era of a single "best" credit card is gradually fading as banks are frequently revising reward structures, introducing spending caps, and changing benefit conditions.

“Consumers can maximize value by using a portfolio of two or three complementary cards—for example, one for travel, one for online shopping, and one for everyday spending or cashback,” he said.

Tanna added that diversification not only improves reward earnings but also protects users from sudden devaluations by any one issuer. That said, he advised consumers to avoid holding more cards than they can responsibly manage, as repayment discipline remains far more important than incremental rewards.

Why are banks capping credit card rewards? According to the expert, HDFC Bank's latest move fits into a broader industry trend where issuers are becoming more focused on reward profitability rather than pure customer acquisition.

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“Over the past two years, banks have tightened lounge access, imposed spending thresholds, introduced category caps, and reduced reward rates on high-cost categories,” he said.