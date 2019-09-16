HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 13th September. This is the second revision by the bank in a span of less than 15 days. Earlier the bank had tweaked FD interest rates on 30th August. The bank offers interest rates from 3.50% to 7.00% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. The bank has kept the interest rates on short-term deposits maturing in less than one year unchanged. According to the latest HDFC Bank FD rates, the bank is offering 3.50% interest rate deposits between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days maturity FDs, HDFC Bank is offering 4.25%, 30 days to 45 days 5.15%, 46 days to 6 months 5.65%, six months one day to nine months 6.25% and nine months one day to less than 1 year 6.35%.

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 to 14 days-3.50%

15 to 29 days-4.25%

30 to 45 days-5.15%

46 to 60 days-5.65%

61 to 90 days-5.65%

91 days to 6 months-5.65%

6 months 1 day to 9 months-6.25%

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year-6.35%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between one year and two years

On FDs of 1 year, HDFC Bank has slashed the interest by 30 basis points, now these FDs will give you return at the rate of 6.60%. On FDs between one year one day to two years, HDFC Bank has cut the interest rate by 20 basis points. These FDs will fetch an interest rate of 6.60% now..

1 year- 6.60%

1 year 1 day to 2 years-6.60%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between two years and five years

On long-term FDs maturing in two and five years, HDFC Bank has reduced the interest rate by 10 basis points. Now, with the latest revision, FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years will offer you 7% interest and 3 year 1 day to 5 years will fetch you 6.90% interest.

2 years 1 day to 3 years-7.00%

3 year 1 day to 5 years-6.90%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between five years and ten years

HDFC Bank has also cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in five to ten years by 10 basis points. With the latest rate cut, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 7.00% on FDs maturing in five years one day to ten years.

5 years 1 day to 10 years-7.00%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.50% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 to 14 days-4.00%

15 to 29 days-4.75%

30 to 45 days-5.65%

46 to 60 days-6.15%

61 to 90 days-6.15%

91 days to 6 months-6.15%

6 months 1 day to 9 months-6.75%

9 months 1 day to less than 1 year-6.85%

1 year- 7.10%

1 year 1 day to 2 years-7.10%

2 years 1 day to 3 years-7.50%

3 year 1 day to 5 years-7.40%

5 years 1 day to 10 years-7.40%

After RBI's August repo rate cut, top lenders including State Bank of India, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Bank of India revised FD interest rates in the month of September.