HDFC Bank has revised interest rates on fixed deposit (FD) maturities with effect from 17th October. The bank offers interest rates from 3.50% to 6.85% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. According to the latest HDFC Bank FD rates, the bank is offering 3.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days FD, HDFC Bank has cut the interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.00%. The bank has reduced the FD interest rate by 25 basis points on FDs maturing in 30 days to 45 days. These will fetch an interest rate of 4.90%, 46 days to 6 months 5.40%, six months one day to nine months 6.00%. For deposits maturing in nine months one day to less than 1 year, HDFC Bank has slashed the interest rate by 10 basis points. These deposits will give an interest rate of 6.25%. Earlier the bank had tweaked FD interest rates on 13th September.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7-14 days 3.50%

15-29 days 4.00%

30-45 days 4.90%

46-60 days 5.40%

61-90 days 5.40%

91 days-6 months 5.40%

6 months 1 day- 9 months 6.00%

9 months 1 day- < 1 year 6.25%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between one year and two years

On FDs of 1 year, HDFC Bank has slashed the interest by 15 basis points. Now these FDs will give you a return of 6.45%. On FDs between one year one day to two years, HDFC Bank has cut the interest rate by 15 basis points. These FDs will fetch an interest rate of 6.45% now.

1 year 6.45%

1 year 1 day- 2 years 6.45%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public for maturity between two years and ten years

On long-term FDs maturing in two and five years, HDFC Bank has reduced the interest rate by 15 basis points. Now, with the latest revision, FDs maturing in 2 years 1 day to 3 years will offer you 6.85% interest and 3 year 1 day to 5 years will fetch you 6.75% interest. HDFC Bank has also cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in five to ten years by 25 basis points. With the latest rate cut, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 6.75% on FDs maturing in five years one day to ten years.

2 years 1 day- 3 years 6.85%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 6.75%

5 years 1 day- 10 years 6.75%

HDFC Bank latest FD rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 4.00% to 7.35% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.