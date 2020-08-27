HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on selected tenures. The bank has sharply cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months. HDFC Bank has also slashed the interest rates on FDs maturing in 9 months 1 day to less than a year, and 2 years to 5 years. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. The bank has sharply cut the interest rate by 50 basis points (bps) on FDs maturing in 91 days to 6 months. These will now fetch an interest rate of 3.5%. HDFC Bank has slashed the interest rate by 10 basis points on term deposits maturing in 9 months 1 day to less than one year. These deposits will now give 4.4%. Term deposits maturing in one year to two years will give 5.10% interest. HDFC Bank has slashed the interest rate on long-term deposits maturing in two years to five years. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. These rates are applicable from 25 August.