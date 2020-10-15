HDFC Bank cuts fixed deposit rates. Check latest FD interest rates here

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on selected tenures effective today, 15 October. The bank has cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in one year and two years. On rest of the term deposits, the bank has kept the rates unchanged. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%.

HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector bank, has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) on selected tenures effective today, 15 October. The bank has cut the interest rate on deposits maturing in one year and two years. On rest of the term deposits, the bank has kept the rates unchanged. After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%.

HDFC Bank has cut the interest rates by 20 basis points (bps) and 10 bps on deposits with maturity one year and two years respectively.

Term deposits maturing in one year will now fetch 4.9% and those deposits maturing in two years will fetch an interest rate of 5%.

The bank has kept the interest rates unchanged on long-term deposits maturing in two years to 10 years. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. HDFC Bank had earlier revised the interest rates on 25 August.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 15 October

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year slashed 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for senior citizens with effect from 15 October

Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

Senior citizens get an additional premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) who wish to book the FDs for a tenure of five years. This special offer will be applicable to new Fixed Deposit booked as well as for the Renewals, by Senior Citizens till 31 December.

7 - 14 days 3%

15 - 29 days 3%

30 - 45 days 3.5%

46 - 60 days 3.5%

61 - 90 days 3.5%

91 days - 6 months 4%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.9%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.9%

1 year slashed 5.4%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.65%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.80%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 6.25%