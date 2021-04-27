HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs in 19 cities amid Covid restrictions. Full list1 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2021, 11:07 AM IST
HDFC Bank customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM
In view of rising Covid-19 cases and restrictions imposed in various parts of the country, HDFC Bank has announced the availability of Mobile Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across India to assist customers during the lockdown. The bank has deployed Mobile ATMs in 19 cities, aiming to cover 50 locations overall.
At restricted / sealed areas, the Mobile ATMs will eliminate the need for general public to move out of their locality to withdraw cash. “We hope our mobile ATM will provide a great support for people who want to avail basic financial services without having to venture far from their neighbourhood," said S Sampathkumar, Group Head – Liability Products, Third Party Products and Non-Resident Business at HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank deploys mobile ATMs in 19 cities
The cities where the HDFC mobile ATMs have been deployed are Mumbai, Salem, Pune, Dehradun, Chennai, Lucknow, Hosur, Ludhiana, Trichy, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneshwar, Delhi, Vijayawada, Trivandrum, Coimbatore, and Allahabad.
15 types of transactions can be done using the HDFC Bank Mobile ATM
Customers can conduct over 15 types of transactions using the Mobile ATM, which will be operational at each location for a specific period. The Mobile ATM will cover 3-4 stops in a day.
All necessary precautions in terms of maintaining social distancing while queuing for the ATM and sanitization are being taken to ensure safety of staff and customers.
During the Covid-induced nationwide lockdown last year, HDFC Bank successfully deployed mobile ATMs in over 50 cities and facilitated lakhs of customers in availing cash to meet their exigencies.
