HDFC Bank has extended special fixed deposits for senior citizens. This special Senior Citizen Care FD was launched in May 2020 amid the covid pandemic.

The last date to invest in the Senior Citizen Care FD plan has been extended to July 7, 2023, as per the bank's website.

HDFC Bank's special FD scheme for senior citizens

An additional interest rate of 25 bps (over and above the existing premium of 50 bps) shall be given to senior citizens who wish to book the Fixed Deposit less than 5 crores for a tenure of 5 (five) years One Day to 10 Years, during special deposit offer commencing from 18th May'20 to July 7, 2023, HDFC Bank mentioned on its website.

This special offer will be applicable to new deposits booked as well as for the renewals, by Senior Citizens during the above period.

HDFC Bank special FD for senior citizens premature withdrawal

​​​​​​​In case of premature closure of the Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including sweep-in / partial closure) on or before 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.00% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower ​​​​​​​In case of premature closure of Fixed Deposit booked in the above offer (including a sweep in / partial closure) post 5 years, the interest rate will be 1.25% below the contracted rate or the base rate applicable for the period the deposit has remained with the bank, whichever is lower

HDFC Bank special FD for senior citizens' latest interest rate

HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 7.75% to elderly people on tenure between 5 Years and 1 day to 10 Years

HDFC Bank FD rates for senior citizens

HDFC Bank has revised its deposit rates. After the recent revision, the bank offers an interest rate ranging from 3.5% to 7.75 % to senior citizens on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are effective from 29 May 2023.

HDFC Bank has introduced two special edition FDs with a 35 and 55-month term that offers an interest rate of 7.70% and 7.75% respectively to senior citizens.

2 Years 11 Months (Special Edition FD - 35 Month) 7.70%

4 Year 7 Months (Special Edition FD - 55 month) 7.75%

