HDFC Bank extends special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens

Amid the falling interest rates due to the coronavirus pandemic, various Indian banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, HDFC Bank, etc. offered a special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens in May 2020. Initially, this special FD scheme for elderly bank depositors was offered for a small period but they went on to extend its deadline as the Covid impact on the tax regime of the Indian banking system was still not over.