HDFC Bank FD rates: Private lender revises fixed deposit interest rate after RBI's 25 bps rate cut — Check details here

HDFC Bank FD rates: HDFC Bank revised its fixed deposit interest rates, effective from 17 December 2025, after RBI cut its benchmark interest rate for the Indian economy to 5.25%, compared to its earlier 5.50% levels earlier this month. Check the latest rate list here. 

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated18 Dec 2025, 03:52 PM IST
HDFC Bank decided to revise its fixed deposit interest rates, effective from 17 December 2025.(Mint)

HDFC Bank FD rates: India's largest private sector institutional lender, HDFC Bank, has decided to revise its fixed deposit interest rates, effective from 17 December 2025, after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut its benchmark interest rate for the Indian economy to 5.25%, compared to its earlier 5.50% levels earlier this month.

Mint reported earlier that the RBI announced a 25-basis-point rate cut to 5.25% citing that India is in a “rare goldilocks period” where the growth of the nation remains strong, and inflation levels moderate in the economy.

HDFC's decision to cut the interest rates for its fixed deposits comes soon after the State Bank of India decided to cut its interest rates on many of its FD accounts.

According to an Economic Times report, HDFC has reduced the interest rate on fixed deposits which have a tenure of more than 18 months and less than 21 months. The lender reportedly reduced the interest rate to 6.45% from the earlier 6.60% for the general investors and to 6.6% from an earlier 7% for senior citizen investors.

HDFC Fixed Deposit Interest Rates List

Fixed deposit rates for the investors with up to 3 crore will attract the following interest rates for the set tenure — (Effective 17 December 2025)

  • 7-14 days — 2.75% (General) and 3.25% (Senior Citizen)
  • 15-29 days — 2.75% (General) and 3.25% (Senior Citizen)
  • 30-45 days — 3.25% (General) and 3.75% (Senior Citizen)
  • 46-60 days — 3.25% (General) and 3.75% (Senior Citizen)
  • 61-89 days — 3.25% (General) and 3.75% (Senior Citizen)
  • 90 days <= 6 months — 3.25% (General) and 3.75% (Senior Citizen)

  • 6 months 1 day <=9 months — 5.50% (General) and 6% (Senior Citizen)
  • 9 months 1 day to < 1 Year — 5.75% (General) and 6.25% (Senior Citizen)
  • 1 Year to < 15 months — 6.25% (General) and 6.75% (Senior Citizen)
  • 15 months to < 18 months — 6.35% (General) and 6.85% (Senior Citizen)
  • 18 months to < 21 months — 6.45% (General) and 6.95% (Senior Citizen)
  • 21 months to 2 years — 6.45% (General) and 6.95% (Senior Citizen)
  • 2 Years 1 day to < 2 Year 11 Months — 6.45% (General) and 6.95% (Senior Citizen)
  • 2 Years 11 Months (35 months) — 6.45% (General) and 6.95% (Senior Citizen)
  • 2 Years 11 Months 1 day <= 3 Year — 6.45% (General) and 6.95% (Senior Citizen)

  • 3 Years 1 day to < 4 Years 7 Months — 6.40% (General) and 6.90% (Senior Citizen)
  • 4 Year 7 Months (55 months) — 6.40% (General) and 6.90% (Senior Citizen)
  • 4 Year 7 Months 1 day <=5 Years — 6.40% (General) and 6.90% (Senior Citizen)
  • 5 Years 1 day to 10 Years — 6.15% (General) and 6.65% (Senior Citizen)

The bank also clarified that the senior citizen interest rates will not be applicable to the NRI investors, and the minimum tenure of the NRE deposit is one year, according to the official website.

For general investors looking to invest in a fixed deposit account for more than 3 years but less than 5 years, they will receive an interest rate ranging between 4% to 6.40% depending on the tenure. In case of senior citizen investors, the FD interest rate for the same amount will range between 4.50% to 6.75%, as per the bank's website.

Key Takeaways
  • HDFC also clarified that the senior citizen interest rates will not be applicable to the NRI investors, and the minimum tenure of the NRE deposit is one year.
