HDFC Bank-HDFC merger: Top ten changes for fixed deposit (FD), RD and other depositors after HDFC twins amalgamation2 min read 06 Jul 2023, 02:59 PM IST
HDFC Ltd-HDFC Bank merger: HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd have merged, resulting in changes for the fixed deposit (FD), and recurring deposit (RD) customers
The merger of HDFC Bank, and Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC Ltd) occurred on 1 July 2023. Now, all customers of HDFC Ltd are HDFC Banks' customers. Those with a fixed deposit account, recurring deposit (RD), or home loan with the NBFC will see specific changes.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×