HDFC Bank hikes bulk FD rates, earn up to 7.15% for 15 months to 2 years tenor

India's largest private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of ₹more than 2 Crore to ₹5 Crores. This announcement by HDFC Bank came in line with RBI's repo rate hike by 25 basis points to 6.50 percent on February 8. Following the announcement, HDFC Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits with terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.75% to 7.00% for the general public and 5.25% to 7.75% for senior citizens. As per the official website of HDFC Bank, the latest FD rates are effective as of 17th February 2023.

