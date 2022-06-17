HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates twice in a week. Check rates here

HDFC Bank hikes FD interest rates twice in a week. Check rates here2 min read . Updated: 17 Jun 2022, 05:16 PM IST
- HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore today.
HDFC Bank, the country's largest private sector lender, raised interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore today. Following the modification on June 17, 2022, the bank increased interest rates on multiple tenors and currently offers 2.75 per cent to 5.75 per cent to the general public and 3.25 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens on deposit tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years.