HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by up to 35 bps3 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 03:32 PM IST
- The leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr.
The leading private sector lender HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of 8th November 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 15 months to 10 years by up to 35 bps. Now, HDFC Bank is providing interest rates on fixed-term deposits (FDs) maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3% to 6.25% for the general public and from 3.50% to 7.00% for senior citizens.