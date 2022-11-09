HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) interest rates by up to 35 bps

HDFC Bank FD Rates

The bank will continue to give an interest rate of 3.00% on deposits maturing in the next 7 to 29 days, while HDFC Bank will continue to offer an interest rate of 3.50% on deposits maturing within the next 30 to 45 days. Deposits that mature in 46 to 60 days will continue to pay 4.00% interest, while those that mature in 61 days to 6 months will continue to pay 4.50% interest. The interest rates offered by HDFC Bank will remain at 5.25% for deposits maturing in 6 months, 1 day to 9 months, and 5.50% for deposits maturing in 9 months, 1 day to 1 year.