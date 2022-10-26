HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) effective today, 26 October 2022. This is the second hike on term deposits by the lender this month. These rates are applicable for deposit amounts less than ₹2 crore. HDFC Bank has hiked FD interest rates by up to 50 basis points (bps). After today's hike, HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to general customers.

Senior citizens will receive an additional interest rate of 50 bps over and above those offered to general customers. After today's hike, senior citizens will get an interest rate ranging from 3.5% to 6.95%*on FDs with tenure 7 days to 10 years.

HDFC Bank hikes FD rates effective 26 October

7 - 14 days 3.00%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 60 days 4.00%

61 - 89 days 4.50%

90 days < = 6 months 4.50%

6 months 1 days <= 9 months 5.25%

9 months 1 day to < 1 Year 5.50%

1 Year to 15 months 6.10%

15 months to < 18 months 6.15%

18months to < 21months 6.15%

21 months to 2 years 6.15%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 6.25%

3 Year 1day to 5 years 6.25%

5 Year 1 day to 10 years 6.20%

HDFC Bank revises RD interest rates

HDFC Bank has also revised interest rates on recurring deposits starting today (26 October). The bank will now offer 4.50 percent to 6.25 percent interest rates on RDs with tenures ranging from 6 months to 120 months for the general public.

The State Bank of India (SBI) hiked fixed deposit interest rates for below ₹2 crore with effect from October 22.