HDFC Bank hikes fixed deposit (FD) interest rates, second time this month

HDFC Bank has hiked interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) effective today, 26 October 2022. This is the second hike on term deposits by the lender this month. These rates are applicable for deposit amounts less than ₹2 crore. HDFC Bank has hiked FD interest rates by up to 50 basis points (bps). After today's hike, HDFC Bank is offering an interest rate ranging from 3% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years to general customers.

