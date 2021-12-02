HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). The increased rates of interest are applicable on FDs starting from December 1 2021. HDFC Bank has increased the rates by up to 10 basis points (bps) on select tenors.

After the latest revision, HDFC Bank is offering a 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year.

HDFC Bank has hiked the interest rates by 10 basis points (bps) on deposits maturing in one year and two years. These deposits will now fetch 5% interest rate.

FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%. The bank has also hiked interest rates on deposits maturing in 3 years to 5 years. These deposits will give 5.35%, Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest.

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public with effect from 1 December 2021

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.35%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates for senior citizens

ICICI Bank has also revised interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) ranging from 7 days to 10 years.

