HDFC Bank hikes interest rates of fixed deposits. Check latest FD rates here

HDFC Bank will offer a 2.50 per cent interest rate on deposits maturing in 7 to 29 days to the general public. The regular interest rate on term deposits maturing in 30 to 90 days will be 3%. On deposits maturing in 91 days to 6 months, HDFC Bank is giving a 3.50 per cent interest rate. The bank will now provide a 4.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 6 months 1 day - 9 months and 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year. On deposits maturing in two years, one day to three years, three years, one day to five years, and five years, one day to ten years, the interest rates applicable are 5.20%, 5.45% and 5.60% respectively.

