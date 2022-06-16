HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on FDs. Check latest rates on your investment

The revised rates are applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore. The new rates have come into effect from June 15. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary of the latest FD rates at HDFC Bank.
Private sector banker, HDFC Bank has hiked its fixed deposits interest rate by 15-25 basis points on certain tenures. The revised rates are applicable on FDs below ₹2 crore. The new rates have come into effect from June 15. Senior citizens are the biggest beneficiary of the latest FD rates at HDFC Bank.
HDFC Bank offers a 4.65% rate each on FDs maturing 6 months 1 day - 9 months - up by 25 bps from the previous 4.40% each. Meanwhile, the interest rate is 4.65% up by 15 bps on FDs maturing 9 months 1 day less than 1 year compared to the previous 4.50%.
FD rate is set at 5.35% each on 1 year and 1 year 1 day - 2 years tenure - higher by 25 bps from the previous 5.10% each.
However, FD rates were kept unchanged at 5.40% on 2 years 1 day - 3 years tenure, at 5.60% on 3 years 1 day- 5 years, and 5.75% on 5 years 1 day - 10 years tenure.
The rates are unchanged on tenures starting from 7 days to 6 months varying from 2.50-3.50%.
These mentioned rates are meant for the general category, and the interest rate is higher than this for senior citizens.
Senior Citizens:
Interest rate jumped by 25 bps at 5.15% on 6 months 1 day - 9 months tenure from 4.90%, while the rate is also 5.15% on 9 months 1 day less than 1-year term from however up by only 15 bps from previous 5%.
Moreover, the FD rate is 5.85% each up by 25 bps on maturity period 1 year and 1 year 1 day - 2 years compared to the previous 5.60% each.
The interest rates are unchanged at 5.90% for 2 years 1 day - 3 years, at 6.10% for 3 years 1 day- 5 years, and 6.50% for 5 years 1 day - 10 years term. The interest rate is also the same on tenures from 7 days to 6 months ranging from 3% to 4%.
There is a special FD offered by HDFC Bank to senior citizens as well.
Under Senior Citizen Care FD, HDFC Bank offers an additional premium of 0.25% (over and above the existing premium of 0.50%) to elderlies who look to book FDs less than ₹5 crore for a tenure of 5 years 1 day to 10 years term. The special discount is available till September 30, 2022.