HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits: Check new rates here

For fixed deposits below ₹2 crore, the private sector lender HDFC Bank has increased interest rates. The new rates will take effect on August 18, 2022, according to the bank's official website. After the modification, the bank increased interest rates across a range of tenors by as much as 40 bps. The bank currently offers interest rates on fixed deposits with maturities ranging from seven days to ten years that range from 2.75 per cent to 5.7 per cent for the general public and from 3.2 per cent to 6.5 per cent for senior citizens.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}