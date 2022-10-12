HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits up to 75 bps: Details here2 min read . Updated: 12 Oct 2022, 02:42 PM IST
HDFC Bank, a private sector lender, raises interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore. As per the bank's official website, the new rates are effective from 11th October 2022. Following the modification, the bank increased interest rates on fixed deposits for retail investors by up to 75 basis points. On deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, investors will now get interest rates ranging from 3.00% to 6.00% for the general public and 3.50% to 6.75% for senior citizens.