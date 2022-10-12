HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 75 bps: Details here

HDFC Bank Interest Rates For Deposits of ₹ 2 Cr to less than 5 Cr

HDFC Bank has also adjusted its interest rates on domestic / NRO / NRE fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to less than 5 Cr, effective October 11, 2022. The bank is now giving interest rates ranging from 3.75% to 6.25% on these types of deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for the general public and 4.25% to 7.00% for senior people. HDFC Bank is currently giving a maximum interest rate of 6.50% to the general public and 7.00% to senior citizens on deposits maturing in one to three years.