HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on fixed deposits w.e.f. 17th June 2022

HDFC Bank gives elderly citizens an additional rate benefit of 0.50 per cent over the regular rate on deposits maturing in 7 days to 5 years. However, HDFC Bank also offers a special fixed deposit scheme known as Senior Citizen Care FD, under which the bank promises an additional premium of 0.25 per cent over and above the existing premium of 0.50 per cent, for a total additional benefit of 75 basis points on deposits maturing in 5 years 1 day - 10 years. Senior residents will receive an interest rate of 6.50 per cent on this deposit tenor, which is an increase of 0.75 per cent over the standard rate of 5.75 per cent, but only for a limited time period until September 30th, 2022.