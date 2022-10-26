HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on recurring deposits (RDs) across tenors

For the second time this month, the private sector lender HDFC Bank increased the interest rates on fixed and recurring deposits. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on October 26, 2022. The bank last hiked its interest rates on 11th October. Fixed deposit interest rates have increased by up to 50 basis points (bps) at HDFC Bank, and recurring deposit interest rates have increased by up to 45 bps for all tenors. Following today's increase, HDFC Bank is now providing general customers with interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3% to 6.20%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}