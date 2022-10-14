HDFC Bank hikes interest rates on recurring deposits (RDs). Details here

HDFC Bank has raised interest rates on recurring deposits (RDs). The new rates are effective from 11 October 2022. HDFC Bank has increased interest rate by up to 50 basis points on select tenures. The bank has raised the interest rates on RDs maturing in 6 to 36 months and 90 to 120 months. After the latest hike, HDFC Bank will now offer 4.25% to 6.10% interest rates on RDs with tenures ranging from 6 months to 120 months for the general public

