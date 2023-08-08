HDFC Bank loan interest rates

According to the bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 8.35%. The MCLR for one month is 8.45% and the three-month and six-month MCLRs will be 8.70% and 8.95%. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 9.10%, the two-year MCLR will be 9.15%, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.20%.