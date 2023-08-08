Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Next Story
Home/ Money / Personal Finance/  HDFC Bank hikes lending rates: Loan EMIs to go up. Check latest MCLR rates here

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates: Loan EMIs to go up. Check latest MCLR rates here

1 min read 08 Aug 2023, 08:55 AM IST Sangeeta Ojha

HDFC Bank has increased its benchmark MCLR rates by 15 bps on select tenures, effective from 7 August

HDFC Bank hikes lending rates: According to the bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 8.35%.

Leading private sector lender, HDFC Bank has hiked benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) on select tenures with effect from 7 August. However, MCLRs for tenures longer than one year remain unchanged.

Leading private sector lender, HDFC Bank has hiked benchmark marginal cost of funds-based lending rates (MCLR) by 15 basis points (bps) on select tenures with effect from 7 August. However, MCLRs for tenures longer than one year remain unchanged.

HDFC Bank loan interest rates

According to the bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 8.35%. The MCLR for one month is 8.45% and the three-month and six-month MCLRs will be 8.70% and 8.95%. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 9.10%, the two-year MCLR will be 9.15%, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.20%.

HDFC Bank loan interest rates

According to the bank website, the overnight MCLR is now 8.35%. The MCLR for one month is 8.45% and the three-month and six-month MCLRs will be 8.70% and 8.95%. The one-year MCLR, which is connected to many consumer loans, will now be 9.10%, the two-year MCLR will be 9.15%, and the three-year MCLR will be 9.20%.

HDFC Bank's Marginal Cost Of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) effective 7 August

Overnight 8.35%

HDFC Bank's Marginal Cost Of Funds-Based Lending Rates (MCLR) effective 7 August

Overnight 8.35%

1 Month 8.45%

1 Month 8.45%

3 Month 8.70%

3 Month 8.70%

6 Month 8.95%

6 Month 8.95%

1 Year 9.10%

1 Year 9.10%

2 Year 9.15%

2 Year 9.15%

3 Year 9.20%

3 Year 9.20%

What is MCLR

In general terms, MCLR is the minimum interest rate that banks require to charge for a specific loan. MCLR works as a benchmark or lower limit of lending rates. This means that banks cannot go lower than MCLR rates in offering their term loans like personal loans, car loans, home loans, and education loans among others.

What is MCLR

In general terms, MCLR is the minimum interest rate that banks require to charge for a specific loan. MCLR works as a benchmark or lower limit of lending rates. This means that banks cannot go lower than MCLR rates in offering their term loans like personal loans, car loans, home loans, and education loans among others.

HDFC twins merger

HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd announced a successful merger, which became effective from 1st July 2023. The merged entity inter-alia brings together significant complementarities that exist between both the entities and is poised to create meaningful value for various stakeholders, including respective customers, employees, and shareholders of both entities from increased scale, comprehensive product offering, balance sheet resiliency and ability to drive synergies across revenue opportunities, operating efficiencies, and underwriting efficiencies.

HDFC twins merger

HDFC Bank and HDFC Ltd announced a successful merger, which became effective from 1st July 2023. The merged entity inter-alia brings together significant complementarities that exist between both the entities and is poised to create meaningful value for various stakeholders, including respective customers, employees, and shareholders of both entities from increased scale, comprehensive product offering, balance sheet resiliency and ability to drive synergies across revenue opportunities, operating efficiencies, and underwriting efficiencies.

ICICI, Bank of India hike lending rates

ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of India have revised their marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans . The revised interest rates are effective from 1 August, as per the bank websites. The new interest rates are effective from 1 August 2023, the lenders mentioned on their websites.

ICICI, Bank of India hike lending rates

ICICI Bank, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of India have revised their marginal cost-based lending rate (MCLR) on loans . The revised interest rates are effective from 1 August, as per the bank websites. The new interest rates are effective from 1 August 2023, the lenders mentioned on their websites.

RBI MPC: Will RBI hike the repo rate or maintain the status quo?

RBI MPC: Will RBI hike the repo rate or maintain the status quo?

Headed by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for three days starting today (8-10 August) and the decision would be announced on 10 August at 10 am by the Governor. The central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% since February this year.

Headed by Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das, the six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet for three days starting today (8-10 August) and the decision would be announced on 10 August at 10 am by the Governor. The central bank has kept the repo rate unchanged at 6.5% since February this year.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sangeeta Ojha

A business media enthusiast. Writes on personal finance, banking and real estate.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:55 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.